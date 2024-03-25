Latest News

The Jasper Water Department is set to start its spring hydrant flushing and maintenance program on Monday, April 1st; if the weather permits.

The flushing hours will be 7:30 AM until 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

The spring hydrant flushing will last for several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed.

Water Department officials say the water will be safe to drink, but customers should use discretion if doing laundry during this time due to the possibility of clothing becoming discolored. If you experience cloudy or colored water it is recommended to run cold water till it clears; which could take five minutes or longer.

If you have any questions contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.

