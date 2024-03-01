Today at approximately 9:30 AM, the driver of a 2019 Ford Escape traveling south on US 231 blacked out behind the wheel.

Due to the driver blacking out, the Ford ran off the road colliding with a light pole, then continued driving off the road, and collided with a lawn mower. After the Ford struck the lawnmower the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the hospital by their daughter.

The total cost of damages to the 2019 Ford Escape is estimated to be $4,000.

At this time there are no known injuries or charges made.