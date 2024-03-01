The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch recently announced that 13 Hoosier communities will be receiving more than $8 million in grant funding to help expand community facilities, remove blight, and make water infrastructure improvements.

In the local area, as part of the Blight Clearance Program, Tell City was awarded $500,000 to help with the demolition and clearing of the former Perry County Memorial Hospital. The money will help with the removal and remediation of environmental hazards at the site.

To see the full list of projects receiving grant funding, visit events.in.gov/event/CDBG-Round2-2_22_24.

To learn more about Community Development Block Grants visit in.gov/ocra/cdbg/.