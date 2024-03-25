47-year-old, Ryan Watkins, of Loogootee, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of sexually explicit material involving minors.

According to court documents, on multiple occasions between January and April of 2023, Watkins viewed and downloaded images of child sexual abuse material to his cell phone linked to an internet cloud-based data storage platform.

Investigators examined the files and found more than 600 images depicting minors under twelve years old engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct were also located by investigators in a Google Chrome cache folder and download folders on Watkins’ cellphone.

In May of 2010, Watkins was convicted of felony Child Molestation, in Davies County, and was a registered sex offender at the time he was viewing the sexually explicit material involving minors.

Sentencing imposed by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young. Judge Young also ordered Watkins to be supervised by a U.S. Probation Officer for fifteen years following his release from federal prison and he must pay $6,000 in restitution.