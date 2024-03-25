Victoria Mae “Vicki” Polen, age 91, of Huntingburg, passed away at 11:05 p.m., on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Good Samaritan Society – Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born May 4, 1932, in Eckerty, Indiana, to Freeman and Olean (Schnarr) Mitchell; and married Jesse R. Polen on January 15, 1949, in English, Indiana. Vicki worked at General Electric for 20+ years, Styline Corporation for 17 years, and served as Dubois County Assessor for a year. She attended Central Christian Church; enjoyed playing cards, working on jigsaw puzzles and solving crosswords; and spending time at their cabin at Rough River Lake, Kentucky. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse R. Polen, who passed away on January 21, 2004; and four brothers, Amos, Bob, Wayne, and infant Clayton Polen.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jesse Dale (Sue) Polen of Huntingburg; two grandchildren, Angie (Clint) Schue and Monica (Jeromy) Giles; five great-grandchildren, Collin Schue, Kristen (Bryce) Voegerl, Jarret Giles and Cameron Giles; and three great-great-grandchildren, Kynzlee, Kortlyn and Madilyn with one more on the way.

Funeral services for Vicki Polen will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Eckerty Cemetery in Eckerty, Indiana.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, the day of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Good Samaritan Society – Northwood Retirement Community. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com