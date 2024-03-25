Latest News

A new business in Jasper will soon be holding an open house and ribbon cutting.

The new business called “LifeSpring Health Systems Hope Center” provides a comprehensive array of mental health and primary care services including education, prevention, information, assessment, intervention, and treatment. LifeSpring Health Systems Hope Center is located at 480 Eversman Drive in Jasper.

Their open house and ribbon cutting are set to be held at their location on Wednesday, April 3rd at 2 PM.

For more information about LifeSpring Health Systems and their services visit lifespringhealthsystems.org/.

On By Celia Neukam

