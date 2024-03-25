Memorial Hospital has announced two free events taking place in April.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Ambulance Services is offering a free informational program called “Stop The Bleed®” that focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognizing life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop the bleeding.

The next program is Tuesday, April 22nd, 2024, from 8 to 9:00 AM in the 1st Level Conference Room at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

This class is free, but pre-registration is required. To pre-register contact Donna McCord at 812-996-5715, or Katie Goldman at 812-996-0284 in Trauma Services at Memorial Hospital.

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is also hosting a continuing education group for persons with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or anyone interested in learning about the disease.

This support group is held on the third Monday of each month and provides knowledge to help attendees feel more secure, manage problems, and avoid hospitalization for diabetes-related issues.

The next meeting will be Monday, April 15, 2024, from 2 to 3 PM in the Mary Potter meeting room in the Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center located at 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information contact Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Diabetes Management and Prevention Services at 812-996-0521.