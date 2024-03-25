The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, National Organic Program (NOP) has published an online retail toolkit of consumer-focused, educational resources to highlight the value of the organic label.

Consumer research shows that consumers do not always understand what the organic label means. This toolkit was designed for retailers to use in stores and online to educate consumers on what the organic label means and how USDA protects the label. The toolkit will also increase consumer understanding of and trust in the USDA organic seal and label.

The toolkit includes a variety of colorful designs and signs that describe the four pillars of the organic standards including protected by law, inspected by experts, traced from farm to store, and shaped by public input. The designs are provided in various sizes and shapes to allow flexibility for retailers to incorporate these educational messages and graphics throughout their stores as shelf tags, banners, freezer stickers, online graphics, and more. Many graphics also include a QR code that links to the Understanding the Organic Basics webpage where consumers can learn more about the NOP and the organic label.

For more information or to download the toolkit visit ams.usda.gov/services/organic-certification/organic-basics.