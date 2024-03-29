Ainsel “Hank” Carlisle, age 95, of Winslow, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on March 27, 2024, at Brickyard Care Center in Petersburg.

He was born January 12, 1929, in Stendal, Indiana to Hugh and Almeda (Doetker) Carlisle; and was united in marriage to Wilma (Conner) Carlisle on May 31, 1947 at the home of Rev. Louis Drasch in Huntingburg. Hank retired in May 1992 from Carpenters’ Local 758 in Indianapolis as a superintendent. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge General Baptist Church where he served as trustee of the church and cemetery for several years. He was an avid NBA and NASCAR fan but grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma, who passed away on March 12, 2011; sisters, Patricia Krampe, infant Carol Sue Carlisle, Kay Drury; brothers, Fred, Irving, Hugh Jr., Don Allen and Larry Carlisle.

Hank is survived by his sons, Bruce (Lena) Carlisle of Martinsville, Lloyd (Caroline) Phillips of Huntingburg; sisters, Phyllis Crook, Dorothea Warner; grandchildren, Rodney (Sherry) Carlisle, Jody (Derek) Fultz, Tricia (John) Patton, Ryan Carlisle, Nathan Batts, Magan Batts; 5 great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Hank Carlisle will be held at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. E.D.T. with burial follow in Cup Creek Cemetery. Pastors Terry Beadles and Gary Watson will officiate the service.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. E.D.T. prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at: www.nassandson.com