On Thursday evening at 11:36 PM, a Jasper police officer conducted a routine traffic stop on Third Avenue, near the north entrance of Saint Vincent de Paul.

During the stop, further investigation revealed that the passenger, identified as 43-year-old Tiffanie Borden of New Albany, was wanted on felony warrants issued in Floyd County and Clark County.

Borden was promptly taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center.