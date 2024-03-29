Latest News

On Thursday at 6:12 PM, officers from the Jasper Police Department rushed to the scene of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Meridian Road and Maplecrest Blvd. The accident involved a vehicle colliding with a utility pole.

Upon arrival, authorities launched an investigation into the incident. Subsequent findings revealed that the driver, identified as 23-year-old Luis De Leon Hernandez, was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Hernandez was promptly taken into custody and transported to the Dubois County Security Center. He faces several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .15 or higher (a misdemeanor), and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment (a misdemeanor). Additionally, he was cited for a permit violation.

On By Joey Rehl

