Join Purdue Extension Dubois County for their upcoming Spring Fling event on April 20th, running from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Center on 5th in Jasper. Bring the children along for a delightful morning filled with complimentary games, activities, and educational experiences. Additionally, don’t miss out on their tree giveaway.

For further details about the Spring Fling, don’t hesitate to contact Purdue Extension of Dubois County