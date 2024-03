The Town of Shoals will have town-wide clean-up days from May 10th through May 12th.

The Town will have a big dumpster set up at town hall for any shoals residents to dispose of unwanted items they no longer want or need. Items that WILL NOT be accepted are tires, construction waste, paint, batteries, or any other chemical, hazardous, or harmful material.

If you have any questions you can contact the Shoals Town Hall