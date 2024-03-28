James E. “Jim” Stallman, age 78, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on March 27, 2024, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper.

Jim was born in Jasper, Indiana, on January 4, 1946, to Edwin and Rose (Miller) Stallman. He married Ruth Schmitt on April 22, 1972, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Jim was a 1964 Jasper High School graduate. From 1964 until 1968 he served in the Indiana National Guard. He graduated from Sams Technical College.

He worked for L & N Railroad and retired as a substation foreman from the City of Jasper after 45 years of service.

He was a member of the V.F.W. Post #673, the Jasper Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph Catholic Church where he and his wife were usher coordinators for 32 years.

He enjoyed gardening, playing games, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years; Ruth Stallman, Jasper, IN, one daughter; Jane (Rick) Chambers, English, IN, one son; Michael (Autumn) Stallman, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren; Alex Traylor, Hunter Traylor, Clara Stallman, Karie (Leo) Boeglin, Joe (Lauren) Chambers, and Kaleb Chambers, seven great-grandchildren; LT, Greyson, Blake, and Lainey Boeglin, Hunter, River, and Brentley Chambers, one brother-in-law; Paul (Sharon) Schmitt, and two sister-in-laws; Susie Schmitt and Patricia Kiefer.

Preceding him in death are his parents, one brother; Robert Stallman, and sister; Dorothy Traylor, two siblings who died in infancy; John and Magdalena Stallman, two brothers-in-laws; John Schmitt (who died in infancy) and Charlie Schmitt, and sister-in-law; Laura Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for James E. “Jim” Stallman will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum. The V.F.W. Post #673 will perform military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.