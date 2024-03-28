Latest News

The Vincennes University community is coming together for the fourth annual Blazers Give Day on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in support of Vincennes University.

The 24-hour day of giving celebrates the Trailblazer spirit and allows VU supporters to make a difference that carries forward every day by making a gift to a VU fund of your choice.

VU supporters can also assist the Blazers Give Day by becoming an ambassador or spreading the word on social media and other ways about the event.

For more information about the Blazer Give Day, how to support it, or make a donation, visit vinu.edu/blazersgive.

