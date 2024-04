In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam sits down with Lauren Hinkle, Membership Director, and Lisa Yoder, Rock Steady Boxing Coach, both of the Tri-County YMCA, to discuss Parkinson’s Awareness Month and all that Rock Steady Boxing has to offer, as well as Healthy Kids Day, and the annual “Flex Your Muscles” Car Show happening later this month.

Find more details here: https://tricountyymca.org/