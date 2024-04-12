Around 2:21 AM this morning, Jasper Police conducted a traffic stop at 6th and Bartley Streets on a GMC Terrian driven by 43-year-old Daniel Romain of Haubstadt, IN.

During the investigation, the subject became combative and refused several lawful commands from JPD. A search of Romain and his vehicle found him to have a plastic container with gummies.

Romain was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on charges of: