On April 8, 2024, TCPD was notified of an apparent theft in progress at Mulzers Concrete Supply. An employee observed a man taking unauthorized control of a concrete mixer truck, and attempting to drive the truck over the flood levee. The truck became stranded, during which time the suspect fled the area on foot.

Responding officers located a male subject in the area and after an investigation, they established probable cause to arrest Cambron Brady, age 24. Mr. Brady was lodged in the Perry County Detention Center under the following charges:

•Auto Theft

•Unauthorized Entry of a Motor Vehicle

•Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated

Fortunately, there were no injuries involved in the incident and the property damage was minimal. The Tell City Police Department was assisted by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.