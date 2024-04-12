Dawn Noelle Flatt, age 59, of Jasper, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in Jasper, IN.

She was born in Princeton, Indiana on January 14, 1965 to Jesse Robert Loveless and Carolynne (Schafer) Dreiman. Dawn worked for Kimball Office, Cherry Street for 35+ years. She enjoyed flower gardening, watching hummingbirds and cats. She loved being with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse; and a brother, Timothy Gott.

Dawn is survived by her daughters, Lacee Peek of Vincennes, Emily Flatt of Huntingburg; her son, Zach Peek of Princeton; mother, Carolynne Dreiman of Vincennes; sisters, Regina Loveless of Vincennes, Camby (Jason) Biggs of Vincennes, Meghanne Gott of Canton, North Carolina; and ten grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life for Dawn Flatt will be held at 6:00 p.m. E.D.T. on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Rick Mann will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. E.D.T., Thursday prior to the service. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com