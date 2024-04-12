Ferdinand Heimatfest sponsored by MasterBrand is pleased to announce the entertainment acts for the 2024 Heimatfest on Friday, June 21st, and Saturday, June 22nd on the Ferdinand Community Center Grounds!

Friday night First & Main sponsored by Jasper Engines and Transmissions will take the Uebelhor Chevy Toyota Main Stage from 8:00 PM to Midnight.

Saturday, June 22nd, Michael Wilmes will open from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM and The Rumors sponsored by Weyer Electric will headline the evening beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

First & Main, named Dubois County’s Best Band of 2023, features electrifying dual guitar leads, an 80’s synth, and an unstoppable rhythm section. They will be bringing music from your favorite classic rock artists – Eagles, Thin Lizzy, Huey Lewis & the News, ZZ Top, and so much more. For more information, please check out First & Main on Facebook.

Based in Southern Indiana, The Rumors have been performing throughout the Midwest region since 1994. Covering a wide range of musical genres and eras, audiences of all ages are sure to dance and sing along! For more information check out therumors.net!

For a full schedule of events please visit the Ferdinand Heimatfest Facebook page or the www.ferdinandheimatfest.com website.