Mark A. Mehringer, age 65, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

Mark was born in Jasper, Indiana, on October 26, 1958, to Claude J. and Mary Catherine (Brosmer) Mehringer.

He was 1977 graduate of Jasper High School.

He retired from the City of Jasper Park and Recreation Department.

He enjoyed spending time with family, riding horses, animals, and following his grandchildren in their activities.

He is survived by one daughter; Brandi Kay, Bloomington, one son; Eric (Adrienne) Mehringer, Jasper, five grandchildren; Aidan and Noah Kay, Joslyn, Bryant, and Emery Mehringer, three sisters; Diane (Charlie) Verkamp, Martha (Kevin) Keusch, and Trish (Dan) Mehringer, two brothers; Stan (Mary Jane) Mehringer and Glen (Marcia) Mehringer, and brother-in-law; Bob Scherle, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister; Donna Scherle

A Celebration of Life visitation for Mark A. Mehringer will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at the Becher-Kluesner northside funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County 4-H.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com