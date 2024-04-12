Green Drinks Dubois County is proud to host the 2024 Student Climate Film Festival to be held April 19th at the Astra Theater in Jasper. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend, and we encourage all area students, family, friends, and anyone interested in seeing these short environmental documentaries produced by area high school students to come and enjoy these films. The evening will feature four 7–10-minute student produced documentaries including How Climate Change Affects the Growth of Invasive Species, Spreading Sustainable Living in Southern Indiana, Awareness of Our Ecological Footprint, and Climates Effects on Ski Resorts. In addition to the student documentaries, we will also be showing an 8-minute professionally produced documentary titled “Gen Z Mental Health: Climate Stories followed by a brief discussion and a Q&A session with representatives from Life Springs.

Several environmental organizational sponsors will have tables set up in the lobby of the Astra with information and representatives to answer questions. Sponsors include Earth Charter Indiana, Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, Hoosier Environmental Council, EDP Renewables, the Southwest Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life, and Day of Wood.

For more information contact Mark Nowotarski at 148markn@gmail.com