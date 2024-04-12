Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today a reinstatement of the nonstop flight from Evansville to Chicago that will increase the quality of place and critical connectivity for businesses, talent and travelers in southwest Indiana.

“This is a big win, not just for Southwest Indiana, but for the entire state,” Gov. Holcomb said. “A direct flight from Evansville to the third largest city in the country will be a conduit for economic growth, business development and limitless opportunities for Hoosiers.”

Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg joined executives of the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) to announce that American Airlines will relaunch its route between Evansville and Chicago this fall.

“The new flight between Evansville and Chicago is a significant step forward in increasing connectivity to this major metro, as well as national and international hubs for Hoosier businesses, talent and residents,” said Sec. Rosenberg. “This will create more opportunities to attract new investment and residents, welcome even more visitors to our state and accelerate community assets that will advance quality of life in southwest Indiana.”

The flights, which will begin Sept. 4, will offer twice-daily service to Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD), American Airlines’ Midwest hub, connecting travelers with one stop to more than 120 domestic and international destinations. Operating on a CRJ 200 aircraft, the flights will have 50 seats onboard. Flights to Chicago will depart Evansville in the morning and afternoon and return to Evansville in the afternoon and evening. Tickets will go on sale April 15 through at aa.com or through American’s mobile app.

“American looks forward to beginning service between our Chicago hub and Evansville this September,” said Joe Sottile, American Airlines Director of Domestic Network Planning. “Complementing our existing flights to Dallas/Fort Worth and Charlotte, the addition of service to ORD will offer customers convenient one-stop access between Evansville and more than 200 cities across our global network.”

Connectivity is a major component of the state’s commitment to increase economic development and quality of place. The availability of nonstop air service is considered imperative for businesses when selecting locations for investment and is a key resource for businesses and talent located in Indiana. It is estimated that the reestablished route will further expand the more than $120.9 million annual impact the airport already has on the greater Evansville region, supporting the growth of global businesses currently located here or considering southwest Indiana for their home, and enhancing the overall quality of life for area residents.

“EVV’s new Chicago service is a testament to solid community support and more passengers choosing to Fly EVV First, coupled with strong partnerships at the state and airline level,” said Nate Hahn, EVV Executive Director. “We appreciate American Airlines’ continued commitment to the Evansville market, and we are grateful for the State of Indiana’s investments that have empowered airline growth at EVV.”

This flight will bolster overall community development investments being made throughout southwest Indiana through the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). Through this nationally recognized initiative to cultivate vibrant, modern and sustainable communities that attract and retain top talent, the state is investing $95 million in the southwest Indiana region through READI and READI 2.0. This investment is being leveraged with additional local public, private and nonprofit dollars to accelerate community-focused investments in assets like housing, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and innovation, parks, trails and greenspaces, arts and culture, and health and wellness.

“The connectivity created by this new route is critical not only for future economic development in the Evansville region, but also for many businesses already here today,” said Evansville Mayor Stephanie Terry. “I’m excited not only for the opportunities that this route provides for our business community, but also for the convenience it offers to our residents as they travel in their leisure time. Today’s announcement is a win for Evansville on every level.”