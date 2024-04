In this episode, Bill Potter sits down with Lauren Fenneman, 4-H Youth Development Educator for Purdue Extension Dubois County, to discuss 4H signups, and the upcoming Spring Fling event happening at their new office on April 20th, for all ages!

Find more details here: https://extension.purdue.edu/county/dubois/?fbclid=IwAR254Jbai935m-lgs4Ki-1W-r7ZCfuCUDT1p8NELUzRE4xR3AhNf0nu9y_g_aem_AZ5Xo-8Hv2FZuJcTj-mh6MkZixeJlC8qYHsaoX1Vnj1ISwsk3PI_FyNF5Lm0EDk69W70-9a7CnHvnNfiGLbbX92C