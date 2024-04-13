Latest News

Boil Advisory Announced for Holland Rural Water and Standel Water Customers Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana Set to Hold its 10th Annual 5K Run Jasper Community Arts Holding “Soup-port the Arts” Community Soup Bowl Fundraiser Water Main Break Triggers 24-Hour Boil Advisory for All St. Henry Water Customers Water Main Break Triggers Boil Water Advisory in Dubois County

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Jasper Parks & Recreation Director, Tom Moorman, about the advantage area golfers will have now that this practice facility is open for use.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post