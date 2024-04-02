Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in collaboration with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Aging, announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2024 Golden Hoosier Award.

The award began in 2008 and annually honors senior Hoosiers for their lifetime of service and commitment to their communities.

To be eligible, the nominee must currently be an Indiana resident, age 65 or older, and have been a volunteer in the community for the past three years.

The deadline for submitting applications is Sunday, July 14. Nomination forms can be accessed electronically by visiting in.gov/lg/lt-governor-initiatives/golden-hoosier-award.

A ceremony honoring those selected will be held later this year.