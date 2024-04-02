Latest News

The French Lick Senior Citizens Center has announced details for their Friday night dances in April.

The French Lick Senior Citizens Center, located at 785 South Bears Bend Road in French Lick, holds dances every Friday night with doors opening at 6 PM and dancing from 7 to 9:30 PM. 

Admission is $7 and there is food and drinks available to buy and a live band will play music. 

The lineup of bands playing at their dances in April is:

  • April 5th: Ralph Eads Band
  • April 12thth: Stone Canyon Band
  • April 19th: Little Mountain Band
  • April 26th: Paul Smith Band
