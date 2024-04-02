The USDA recently published an updated version of the National Organic Program (NOP) Handbook. This public resource provides USDA-accredited certifiers and certified operations with guidance, instructions, and other policy documents that can help them comply with the USDA organic regulations.

Several handbook documents have been updated or archived because they have been replaced by new regulations, such as the Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE) rule. In addition, the USDA relocated general education resources from the handbook to more relevant locations on NOP’s website and in the Organic Integrity Learning Center.

The 2024 NOP Program Handbook Update includes a list of updated and archived documents, citations to the regulations that supersede them, and relocated documents with their new locations. These references can also be found on the NOP Handbook web page.

To see the 2024 NOP Program Handbook Update, visit ams.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media/2024NOPProgramHandbookUpdate.pdf.