Doris C. Partenheimer, age 96, of Holland, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper.

She was born on January 9, 1928, in Holland, to John B. and Violet (Rauscher) Hilsmeyer. She married Raymond C. Partenheimer on August 15, 1948, at Holland United Methodist Church. She was a lifetime member of Holland United Methodist Church and the Holland United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; son, Douglas Partenheimer; twin sister, Dorothy Partenheimer; sisters Joan Hilsmeyer, and Alice Coleman; brother, Dean Hilsmeyer; a great-granddaughter, Lilly Neukam.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Donald) Neukam of Huntingburg, and Dana (Kenneth) Peacock of Holland; daughter-in-law, Kathy Partenheimer of Holland; brother, Russ Hilsmeyer of Holland; six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Holland United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Holland United Methodist Cemetery. Jim Higdon will officiate the funeral service.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., E.D.T., at the church prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Holland United Methodist Church.