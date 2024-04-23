Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN, will host an exhibit of photographs by Andrea Hoelscher. The exhibit titled “Printed and Bound” will run from April 17, 2024, until June 3, 2024.

Hoelscher is a photographer based in Ferdinand, IN. Her work ranges from landscapes to still lifes and collages, in both film-based and digital techniques. The series of photographs in this exhibit are inspired by Hoelscher’s love of books.

The subject matter ranges from precious tomes dating from the dawn of the age of print to cheap paperbacks destined for the recycling bin. In some images, the books are treated as sculptural objects, using light and camera angle to emphasize form. In other images, pages are manipulated to accentuate the words along with the form.

Hoelscher completed a Master of Fine Arts degree at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and has had solo exhibitions at the Jasper Arts Center, Manifest Gallery in Cincinnati, the New Harmony Gallery of Contemporary Art, E3 Gallery in New York City, and UC Berkeley in San Francisco. She has taught in the University of Southern Indiana Art Department since 2006.

For library hours, call (812) 357-6401 or (800) 987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: https://www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.