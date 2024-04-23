Late Sunday night, April 21st, Trooper Noah Ewing observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red traffic light at the intersection of State Road 56 and State Road 145. Ewing stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Joshua Troutman. Troutman showed visible signs of impairment. Troutman refused a chemical test. Troutman was arrested and transported to the Orange County jail where he is being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges

• Joshua L. Troutman, 40, Mitchell, IN

OVWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Trooper Noah Ewing

Assisting Agency – West Baden Police Department

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law