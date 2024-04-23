The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a wanted felony suspect, Joseph Humphreys. Humphreys fled from Kentucky Law Enforcement in a vehicle before bailing out on foot in the Cannelton area.

The male was last seen near Pleasant Valley (Cannelton) and Bell Hollow Road (Cannelton). Humphreys has an active felony warrant through Perry County.

Joseph is a white male, approximately 5’ 08”, with brown hair, and was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark color shirt.

Do not approach if located, contact Tell City Central Dispatch (812-547-7068) or dial 911.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.