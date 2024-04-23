William Elmer “Rod” Held, 72, of Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away on April 21 at 11:18 p.m. CST at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Elmer and Marie (Harker) Held on November 15, 1951.

Elmer was a graduate of Harrison High School in Evansville, Indiana, and received an AA at Concordia College in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was united in marriage to Carol Lee Gill on October 18, 1975, sharing 48 years together.

Elmer began his career as an agronomist with Farmland Industries in Nebraska, Illinois, and South Dakota. After moving back to Indiana, he worked at Whirlpool and Masterbrand Cabinets and finished his career as a truck driver for Buchta Trucking.

Elmer was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod, serving various churches as Sunday School Teacher, Elder, and on various boards. He loved singing in the choirs and playing handbells. Elmer was also a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tell City, Indiana. On Sundays after church service, he could be found in his favorite chair watching his beloved rednecks turning left, ie. Nascar Races.

He is survived by his wife Carol (Gill) Held, daughter Linda Ekong and husband Eric of Ireland, Indiana, son Phillip and wife Stacey Held of Newburgh, Indiana and daughter Danielle Hulsman and husband Brad of Ireland, Indiana. He was loved and will be missed by 11 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, and many friends and family.

In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Marie Held.

Service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tell City at 10:00 a.m. (CST) Saturday April 27, 2024. Burial will take place at St John Lutheran in Evanston.

Visitation will be at Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. (CST) Friday April 26, 2024, and from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. (CST) Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to CLEF- Confessional Lutheran Education Foundation.

Condolences may be left online at zoercher-gillickfuneralhome.com