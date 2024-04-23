Julie Ann Adams, age 58, of Birdseye, IN passed away at her home on April 21, 2024.

She was born on August 22, 1965, in Huntingburg, IN to Charles Lee Atkins and Geneva Mae (Chumbley) Atkins.

Julie was a member of Community Chapel Church of the Living God. She enjoyed reading and loved her dogs.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Geneva Atkins, her grandparents John and Agnes Chumbley and Frank and Amanda Atkins and her sister Pamela Gerber.

Julie is survived by husband of 33 years James Stephen Adams, her daughter Jessica (Megan) Knust, her granddaughter Scout Adams-Jones and niece Amber Gerber

Funeral service be on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11:00 am at Community Chapel Church of the Living God in Eckerty, IN, with visitation from 9:00 am until service time at the church.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

Online condolences can be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

