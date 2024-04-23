Pauline L. Jackson, age 78, of Jasper, passed away at 9:13 a.m., on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born March 29, 1946, in Covington, Indiana, to Chester Watts and Neoma (Bailey) Kirby. She retired from Jasper Rubber Company and was a member of the Jasper American Legion. She loved bingo, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Paul, James, Dorothy and Vera Watts, and Emma Volz; and one grandson, Cody Lee Anderson.

She is survived by six children, Bret Kuebler of Huntingburg, Ann Smith of Jasper, Barb (Rex) Gibson of Jasper, Brenda (Keith) Traylor of Velpen, Charlie (Joan) Kuebler of Jasper and Paula (Greg) Survance of Huntingburg; husband, Maynard Jackson of Jasper; sister, Mary “Katy” Burch of Huntingburg; sister-in-law, Donna Watts of Huntingburg; three step children, Chris Jackson of Franklin, TN, Jennifer Jackson of Jasper and Mickey Jackson of Huntingburg; by (33) grandchildren and (38) great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Funeral services for Pauline Jackson will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff, Indiana. Pastor Dave Self will officiate at the service.