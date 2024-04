The Jasper Chamber beautification committee, Patoka 2000, is inviting the public to its annual tree blessing and dedication.

This event is set to take place on Friday, April 26th at 9 AM at 2035 W. Skyview Drive in Jasper.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide will speak about the importance of trees for Jasper and Father John Brosmer will say some prayers for the tree for 2024, which is a Red Maple tree.