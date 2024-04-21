Latest News

Late last night the Jasper Police Department responded to an incident where multiple 911 reports were made of a male subject causing a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene they were able to locate the male subject, who was later identified as 26-year-old, Quentin McMickle, of Eckerty.

Upon investigation and speaking with witnesses, it was discovered that McMickle had caused substantial damage to private property.

McMickle was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of residential entry, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and resisting law enforcement.

On By Celia Neukam

