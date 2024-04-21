Yesterday evening an officer with the Jasper Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Saint Charles Street and Cobblestone Road.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the driver, identified as 28-year-old, Cristian Aponte-Velez, of Jasper, was under the influence. However, Aponte-Velez had declined to take a chemical test.

Later a search warrant was obtained to take blood and urine samples, but Aponte-Velez still refused to take a chemical test.

Aponte-Velez was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of obstruction of justice and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.