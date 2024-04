Late last night the Jasper Police Department received a report of a theft that had occurred at Southside Holiday Liquors.

Offers were able to locate the suspect at a hotel and identified them as 20-year-old, Luis Funtes-Munoz, of Midland, Texas.

Funtes-Munoz told officers that he had taken the stolen items and was then booked into the Dubois County Security Center. Funtes-Munoz is facing charges of theft and minor in possession of alcohol.