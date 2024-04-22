Marcelline J. “Mossie” Denning, 83, of St. Meinrad, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Memorial Hospital in Jasper. Mossie was born August 2, 1940, in St. Meinrad, Indiana to Alvin H. “Cotton” and Mary Helen (Gunselman) Denning. Mossie was a lifelong member of St. Meinrad Parish and a member of St. Meinrad K of C # 5599. He retired from Jasper Rubber. Mossie enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and his dogs.

Surviving are one brother, Albert “Erfle” (Mary) Denning of St. Meinrad, five sisters, Sara Heeke of Bretzville, Millie (Larry) Jones-Faulkenberg of Bristow, Eileen (Bill) Marks of Jasper, Mary Ann (Randy) Olinger of Ferdinand, and Dorothy Fleck of Jasper. Two god-children, Sandy Begle and Karen Hillsmeyer. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, and his dog Milo. Mossie was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Mary Helen Denning, two brothers-in-law, David Jones and Bob Heeke, and a nephew, Steve Jones.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, April 26th in St. Meinrad Church, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand on Thursday, April 25th from 3:00 until 7:00 PM CDT, and on Friday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM CDT at the church.

Instead of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Meinrad Cemetery Endowment Fund or St. Meinrad Volunteer Fire Department / First Responders.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.