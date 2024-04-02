The Daviess County Community Foundation is now accepting online letters of inquiry for a special $75,000 Impact Grant. The deadline to submit a letter of inquiry is Tuesday, April 30, 2024. This grant cycle will use a two-step process; step one is the letter of inquiry. Once reviewed by the grants committee, successful applicants will be invited to submit a formal grant application with the deadline of June 30, 2024

The Daviess County Community Foundation will award the impact Grant to a 501(c)(3) public charity located in Daviess County. We are seeking funding requests for projects and programs that make a substantial difference in the social, cultural, economic, and/or recreational aspects of community life in Daviess County. Proposed projects or programs should address the root causes of one or more of the county’s greatest challenges, offering innovative or transformational solutions that lead to lasting community change.

Charitable entities can view details related to funding requirements and access the grant application via the Foundation’s website.

Agencies and projects not eligible for funding include religious organizations proposing activities that support a religious purpose, political parties or campaigns, endowment creation or debt reduction, annual appeals or membership contributions, and general operating cost.

For questions, contact Laura Hazelman, Regional Director of Community Engagement and Impact at 812.254.9354, or via email lhazelman@communityfoundationalliance.org