Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a concerning scam targeting the community. A male subject, falsely identifying himself as Sergeant Sullivan from the agency, is making threatening phone calls, demanding compliance with vague requests, threatening arrest if not followed.

Law enforcement will NEVER demand immediate action or payment over the phone. They always identify themselves properly and provide verifiable contact information. If you receive such a call, DO NOT give out personal information or comply with demands.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and report it to the Sheriff’s office at 812-482-3522.