Families in Loogootee will soon have access to a fantastic opportunity for their children’s early literacy development as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library prepares to launch at the local library.

This initiative, aimed at children from birth to five years old, provides them with one free book per month until their fifth birthday, fostering a love for reading and learning from an early age.

The program, funded by local sponsorships, grants, donations, and support from the Indiana State Library, comes at no cost to the families involved. Thanks to generous donors, the $13 yearly fee per child is covered, ensuring that every child has the chance to benefit, regardless of financial circumstances.

Interested families are invited to the kick-off event on April 19th, from 3-5 pm at the Loogootee Public Library, where they can sign up their children for this invaluable program.

On By Joey Rehl

