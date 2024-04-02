Latest News

South Bend Man Arrested After Disturbance in Gibson County Traffic Stop in Crawford County Leads to Drug Charges for Eckerty Man Voter Registration Deadline Approaching for May Primary Election in Dubois County Immerse Yourself in the Gripping World of “Lethal Library” at Loogootee Public Library on April 18th Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Coming to Loogootee Public Library

Mark your calendars for April 18th at 6:00 PM and prepare to immerse yourself in the gripping world of “Lethal Library” at the Loogootee Public Library! This unique event offers a thrilling twist on the traditional book club format, focusing instead on True Crime Podcasts.

“Lethal Library” promises monthly gatherings where participants come together to listen to a captivating podcast episode and engage in lively discussions. From speculating on what might unfold to dissecting the shocking revelations.

To join the “Lethal Library” reach out to the Loogootee Public Library via their Facebook page for more information. Please note, attendees must be 18 years old or older.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post