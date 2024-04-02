Mark your calendars for April 18th at 6:00 PM and prepare to immerse yourself in the gripping world of “Lethal Library” at the Loogootee Public Library! This unique event offers a thrilling twist on the traditional book club format, focusing instead on True Crime Podcasts.

“Lethal Library” promises monthly gatherings where participants come together to listen to a captivating podcast episode and engage in lively discussions. From speculating on what might unfold to dissecting the shocking revelations.

To join the “Lethal Library” reach out to the Loogootee Public Library via their Facebook page for more information. Please note, attendees must be 18 years old or older.