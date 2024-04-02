Residents are reminded that the voter registration deadline for the upcoming May Primary Election is swiftly approaching. Monday, April 8, 2024, marks the last day for Dubois County voters to register or update their registration details.

For those preferring online registration, the process is available until 11:59 pm on April 8th via www.indianavoters.com. Alternatively, residents can visit the county election office, also known as the county clerk’s office, in person until the end of the business day at 4:00 pm on April 8th.

It’s crucial to highlight that April 8th also coincides with a significant event – the Solar Eclipse. Despite this, the county courthouse remains open for business. While some surrounding county courthouses may close due to the eclipse, Dubois County Clerk’s office will maintain regular operations, ensuring residents can fulfill their voter registration requirements.

For any inquiries or assistance regarding voter registration, residents are encouraged to reach out to the Dubois County Clerk’s office directly.