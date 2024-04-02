On Sunday, March 31st, 2024, Deputy Nathan Wiseman was patrolling the area of Eckerty Doolittle Rd near Governors Trace when he observed a vehicle fail to signal their turn. Deputy Wiseman then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was 67-year-old Ricky Gray of Eckerty. While gathering the driver’s information Deputy Wiseman learned the plate on the vehicle belonged to another vehicle. While investigating the false plate Deputy Wiseman asked for consent to search the vehicle. Gray consented for him to search the vehicle. During the search Deputy Wiseman located 8.8 grams of a crystal-like substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine. Also, located was suspected marijuana and paraphernalia. Gray was then transported to the Crawford County Jail without incident.

Arrested and Charged:

*Ricky Gray, 67, Eckerty, IN

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer – Deputy Nathan Wiseman

Assisting Officers – Deputy Mike Andry

All charges are merely allegations, and all individuals are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.