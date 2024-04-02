Gibson County Deputy Quinten Might went to the 100 block of East Caniff Court to investigate a disturbance. Upon arriving Deputy Might began an investigation into the incident. During Deputy Might’s investigation, he had the scene photographed and spoke with all parties involved. As the investigation progressed Sgt. John Fischer spoke with the parties and found probable cause to take 28-year-old Tyshawn Williams of South Bend into custody. Once Deputy Might’s and Sgt. Fischer’s investigation was completed Mr. Williams was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Domestic Battery with a Prior Unrelated Conviction and Interfering In the Reporting of a Crime.



Assisting Deputy Might and Sgt. Fischer in their investigation was Deputies Wyatt Hunt and Logan Lashbrook as well as Princeton Officer Zach Strickland.



All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.