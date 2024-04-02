Ronald E. Buechler, 59. Of Ferdinand passed away Sunday March 31, 2024 in Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN. Ronald was born in Jasper on May 29, 1964 to Ralph and Helen (Lueken) Buechler. He was united in marriage to Debbie Fetter on May 14, 1988 in St. Meinrad Catholic Church.

Ronald was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church and the Huntingburg Conservation Club. Ron was employed at O.F.S. Furniture in Huntingburg. Ron enjoyed traveling, motorcycle riding, grilling, lawn work, and spending time with his family, especially his brother Alan. He absolutely adored his grand-daughter Juliana and his children Kayla and Lance. He was always there to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He will be truly missed by family and friends that surrounded him.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie Buechler, a daughter, Kayla Buechler of Knoxville, TN. and a son Lance Buechler of Ferdinand. One grand-daughter, Juliana Gomez, His siblings, Cheryl (Gary) Wigand of Jasper, Karen Mehling of Newburgh, Tom (Nita) Buechler of Jasper, Alan Buechler of Jasper, Ann (John) East of Evansville, Tara (Roger) Roos of New Boston. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Mark Mehling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday April 6, 2024 at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, burial will follow in St. Ferdinand Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and after 9:00 AM on Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com