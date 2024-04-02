Bernice M. Daunhauer, 95, of Mariah Hill passed away at her home on Monday April 1, 2024. Bernice was born in Mariah Hill on July 7, 1928 to Clement J. and Marie (Lehnen) Meyer. She was united in marriage to Clarence Daunhauer on September 4, 1948 in Mary Help of Christians Church. Clarence preceded her in death on July 26, 2004.

Bernice was a lifelong member of Mary Help of Christians Church and the Ladies Sodality. She was a homemaker. Bernice was an avid quilter & gardener. She sang in the church choir and enjoyed decorating the church.

Surviving are one daughter, Martha Kaye Daunhauer of Mariah Hill, two sisters, Judy Klueh and Barbara Mohr both of Ferdinand. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Mehling and Mildred Daunhauer, three brothers, Earl “Joe”, Ralph, and Orville “Pete” Meyer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM CDT on Friday April 5th in Mary Help of Christians Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM CDT in the church. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.