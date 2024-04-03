Latest News

Dubois Strong will hold its 2024 Annual Meeting on the evening of Thursday, April 25th, in the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center Atrium in Jasper. The event will be held from 5 PM to 6:30 PM in an open house format.

Heavy appetizers and drinks will be served during the meeting. The event is held yearly as a thank you to investors and community partners and highlights the organization’s successes and future plans.

Investors and partners of Dubois Strong can RSVP to the Annual Meeting by emailing sgray@duboisstrong.com.

For more information on Dubois Strong and its current economic development efforts, email success@duboisstrong.com or call its offices at 812.482.9650.

